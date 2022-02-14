How to watch Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2022) – when can you stream the new Leatherface horror movie?

When can you watch the new Texas Chainsaw Massacre? Leatherface is back in Texas Chainsaw Massacre, a sequel to the original 1974 horror movie. Now, he’s an old man, and some new victims have stumbled into the wrong backwater Texan town. You can guess what happens from there.

David Blue Garcia is directing the new Netflix horror movie, from a script by Chris Thomas Devlin. Fede Alvarez and Rodo Syagues, the filmmaking duo behind the Evil Dead remake and Don’t Breathe, created the story, which centres on two sisters, Melody (Sarah Yarkin) and Lila (Elsie Fisher), who take some friends to Harlow, Texas, to check out some potential property investments. Their visit attracts attention from Leatherface, who doesn’t enjoy unexpected guests.

Mayhem ensues, and going by the trailers, this is going to be one bloody, chaotic thriller movie. Positioned as a ‘requel’, Sally Hardesty (Olwen Fouéré) returns, to help this cohort of victims escape Leatherface’s wrath. At the risk of stating the obvious, not everyone’s making it out alive. Like the previous Texas Chainsaw Massacre movies, the question remains simple: who will survive, and what will be left of them? We’ve all the info you need to find out for yourself.

When can you see Texas Chainsaw Massacre?

You can catch the latest chapter in the bloody book of Leatherface on February 18, 2022. The gory slasher will be available on streaming service Netflix from that date, to watch at your leisure.

While you can watch at home, this does mean you don’t have the option of seeing it in a theatre, if you prefer your terror on the big screen. Netflix has offered limited runs for some of its films in the past, but Texas Chainsaw Massacre isn’t one of them.

Where can you stream Texas Chainsaw Massacre?

The new Texas Chainsaw Massacre is exclusive to Netflix. You won’t find it on any other streaming platforms, at least not for the foreseeable future. You’ll need to be subscribed on February 18 in order to watch it, but the good thing is, Netflix doesn’t require any other payments. You can watch and rewatch to your heart’s desire, as well as explore the rest of the library.

Check out the best Netflix series for more viewing options, and the best horror movies of 2021 for other chilling choices.