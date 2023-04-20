Al Pacino has a controversial Godfather opinion, but he’s right

Most people find picking between The Godfather and The Godfather 2 an impossible task, as both are widely regarded as two of the best movies of all time. Al Pacino knows which he prefers, though, and to be honest, he’s picked the right one.

Al Pacino stars in the legendary drama movies as Michael Corleone, the son of Marlon Brando‘s Don Vito and the heir to the mafia throne. Pacino displays exactly why he is considered one of the best actors of all time throughout the course of the classic movies, and he’s clearly not afraid to take risks both on screen and off screen.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Pacino put his neck on the line and attempted to compare the two masterpieces, deciding the second Godfather movie is the best.

When asked if he thought The Godfather 2 was the superior picture, Pacino replied: “No, I don’t. I really think it’s more — what would you call it — artistic or something, I don’t know. I don’t mean to play it down and be overly modest because I star in it with Robert de Niro, but at the same time, it’s a different film.”

“You see, The Godfather is more entertaining. The Godfather 2 is this study, this personal thing for Francis [Ford Coppola]. The Godfather, I saw it recently, it’s always got two or three things going on in a scene. You’re always in the story, you’re going. You don’t know what’s going to happen next, it’s storytelling, it’s really storytelling at its best. The Godfather 2 is sort of linear, and [it’s] kind of different, sombre, moves slowly. But it’s a great movie, I have to say,” Pacino added.

That’s a big call, but we are inclined to agree. Both are exceptional pieces of cinema, but The Godfather just about has the edge. Either way, the two films see one of the best directors of all time working his magic, with a phenomenal cast to boot.

