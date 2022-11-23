Who is playing Wednesday Addams in the Netflix series?

Who plays Wednesday Addams on the new Netflix series? For a certain generation, when they hear the name Wednesday Addams they immediately think of the inimitable Christina Ricci, who brought the character to life in the wonderful Addams Family movies.

Yet you can’t keep a good franchise down, and it’s time for the Addams Family’s eldest child to meet a new group of fans. Enter Netflix and Tim Burton, the mastermind behind some of the best movies of all time, who’ve given Wednesday her very own Netflix series. Of course, the question is who will don Gomez and Morticia’s dour daughter’s iconic black dress? Who plays Wednesday Addams on Wednesday?

Who is playing Wednesday Addams on Netflix?

Wednesday is played by Jenna Ortega on the new TV series. Ortega is probably best known for her roles in the horror movie Scream 5, the TV series You, and the Disney comedy series Stuck in the Middle.

Fun fact, however, she actually made her film debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, appearing as the President’s Daughter in Iron Man 3 (one of the best MCU movies). You can see her next in the upcoming Scream 6.

