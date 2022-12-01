Wednesday overtakes Stranger Things’ ratings, according to Netflix

Wednesday had the biggest ever debut week on Netflix for an English language series – according to, well, Netflix – who release their own viewing figures [via The Hollywood Reporter]. Wednesday was number one in 83 countries and Netflix estimates that more than 50 million households worldwide watched at least part of the series.

The Addams Family spin-off, which stars Jenna Ortega as a teenaged version of the character made famous by Christina Ricci, racked up 341.2 million hours of viewing worldwide last week, according to Netflix’s internal measurement. That tops the 335 million hours that Stranger Things season 4 had when it debuted in the week of May 30 – June 5 2022, making it the best week for any English-language series on the streamer.

Both Wednesday and Stranger Things pale in comparison to Squid Game, which holds the award for all-time highest views on Netflix. Squid Game had over 570 million hours viewed for the week of September 27 – October 3, 2021. The Korean phenomenon also had two other weeks where it went above 400 million hours.

The popularity of both Wednesday and Stranger Things shows that there is a huge appetite for both dark fantasy series and horror series. Let’s hope that Netflix keeps making more in these deliciously twisted genres.