Christina Ricci loved being Wednesday Addams for one specific reason

Christina Ricci is enjoying new success, thanks mostly to her role as the somewhat psychotic Misty in Yellowjackets. She also made the late decision to join the cast of Netflix’s smash-hit Wednesday, which of course is based on the character that Ricci is still best-known for playing.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Ricci says that when it comes to Wednesday Addams – the sadistic, macabre-obsessed goth wonder that broke her career (in 1991’s Addams Family and the 1993 sequel, Addams Family Values) – she’s legitimately unable to tell if the character influenced her personality, or vice versa.

“There’s a lot of chicken-and-egg kind of thing,” she admits. “I’d been doing commercials, and I wanted to kill myself. When I started doing actual, real, dramatic acting, it was a big relief. I really enjoyed that part. I was not a happy kid, so the idea that I wouldn’t have to pretend to be was really great.”

Ricci also spoke about overidentifying with her more than slightly terrifying Yellowjackets character; “With Misty, she’s sometimes written in a way that could be interpreted as wacky. To play her and to ground the character, I have to come from such an internal place. But then when people talk about how funny she is, it’s like I’m her, being laughed at. I’ve overidentified with the character so that I can’t separate myself as an artist from the actual person I’m playing.”

The Riccinaissance is of course to be celebrated, as the actress has been entertaining us since 1990 with her roles in Mermaids, Casper, The Ice Storm, Sleepy Hollow, Penelope, Speed Racer, Bel Ami and the underrated TV series Pan-Am, which co-starred Margot Robbie.