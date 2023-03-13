A24 made Oscars history, and not just because of Everything Everywhere

With a total of 18 Academy Award nominations this year, the Oscars was always going to be a sweep for A24 movies. Alongside Everything Everywhere All At Once, which garnered a record 11 nominations, The Whale, Aftersun, Causeway, and Marcel the Shell With Shoes On were all recognised by the Academy in their shortlists.

But of all the records the distributor broke last night, there was one that proves once and for all that A24 cannot be slept on when it comes to amplifying world-class talent. All four 2023 Oscar winners in the acting categories were from A24 films.

It was an Everything Everywhere All At Once sweep in both Supporting categories. Ke Huy Quan won the Best Supporting Actor gong for his role in the science fiction movie. Meanwhile, Jamie Lee Curtis, best known for her work on horror movie series Halloween, won a long-awaited Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her minor role as the disgruntled IRS lady.

In a third win for Everything Everywhere, Michelle Yeoh became the first Asian woman in the Academy’s history to win the Best Leading Actress Oscar. At the same time, Brendan Fraser also experienced a career first as he was awarded Best Leading Actor for his role as Charlie in 2023 movie The Whale.

