1899 season 2 release date speculation, cast, plot, and more

When is the 1899 season 2 release date? 1899 is a mind-bending new Netflix series from the creators of Dark, Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar. Set in 1899 (Editor: who’d have thought it?) the TV series follows the steamship Kerberos as it makes its way from London to the bright lights of New York City.

Before the Kerberos can complete its journey, however, those aboard find a seemingly abandoned ship adrift at sea. As the crew and passengers try and work out what happened to this boat, they find themselves trapped in a terrifying mystery. 1899 has opened to rave reviews and ends with some mind-boggling reveals, so inevitably, fans want to know, what is the 1899 season 2 release date?

1899 season 2 release date speculation

Netflix has not yet greenlit 1899 season 2, so we don’t know when the release date might be. That said, don’t lose all hope just yet; Netflix has been known to wait a few weeks (or even months) before greenlighting more of its most popular shows.

Let’s not forget Netflix’s Sandman series debuted in August, but the streaming service didn’t officially announce Sandman season 2 until November, so there’s plenty of time. The creators have teased plans for three seasons, depending on what happens.

“We already have ideas for a second and third season on 1899, and it gets complicated,” bo Odar told The Hollywood Reporter. Not only does that mean more seasons, but it sounds like we’re in for a wild ride if it happens. Stay tuned!

What might happen in the 1899 season 2 plot?

The 1899 season 2 plot will likely pick up right where the first season left off, on board the space station Prometheus in the year 2099. Maria had woken up from suspended animation, and received a message from Ciaran telling her this is the real world.

She’s surrounded by many of the other survivors, who all appear to be in a deep, induced sleep as they travel across the stars. No further context is given, but that’s what season 2 is for, if it ever happens.

Going by Dark, we can expect timelines to start forking off and multiple layers to keep track of. Given that bo Odar has said 1899 “gets complicated”, whatever goes on next should be suitably wild.

Who’ll be in the 1899 season 2 cast?

We can expect all of the surviving 1899 cast to return for season 2, led by Emily Beecham as Laura. Dark maintained the same cast through all three seasons, and it seems logical 1899 would follow the same idea, letting us see these characters as they traverse the incredible story.

1899 season 2 cast speculation:

Emily Beecham as Laura

Aneurin Barnard as Daniel Solace

Andreas Pietschmann as Eyk Larsen

Yann Gael as Jérôme

Isabella Wei as Ling Yi

José Pimentão as Ramiro

Maciej Musiał as Olek

Fflyn Edwards as Elliot

We’ll keep this list updated as more become apparent!

That’s everything we know about 1899 season 2. If you can’t get enough great TV, check out our guide to House of the Dragon season 2, or if you’re not a fan of fantasy series, we have an article all about Severance season 2.