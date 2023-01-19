Kevin Costner celebrates 68th birthday with this great advice

Kevin Costner has entered a busy phase of his career in his 60s, with the massive success of drama series Yellowstone. He’s also returned to the director’s chair for the first time in twenty years, and is making an epic western movie that he’ll be hoping will replicate the success he had in 1990 with Dances with Wolves.

The western – called Horizon – will be an epic covering a 15 year time-span that depicts the westward expansion both before and after the American civil war. It has an absolutely stacked cast that includes (deep breath) Avatar’s Sam Worthington, Orphan’s Isabelle Fuhrman, and Stranger Things‘ Jamie Campbell Bower, Guardians of the Galaxy’s Michael Rooker, as well as Sienna Miller, Jena Malone, Will Patton, Danny Huston, Luke Wilson, Abbey Lee, Ella Hunt, and Thomas Haden Church. Costner himself will also star.

On his 68th birthday, Costner posted a message on his Instagram with some sage words of advice about aging; “Don’t believe what they say about getting older. Each passing year is a gift, and it gets better and better with time. Thank you for the birthday wishes.”

The fifth season of Yellowstone is currently airing, which sees Costner’s patriarch John Dutton as Governor of Montana. This means that his political, business, and family entanglements are more complicated than ever, with loyalties tested and betrayals abounding. The Yellowstone universe has expanded to include prequel 1923, which stars Harrison Ford (80) and Helen Mirren (77) – who are also defying aging by staying booked-and-busy in their careers.

In addition to 1923, there is also 1883: The Bass Reeves Story on the way, as well as 6666 – which is set on a modern day Texas ranch. If you can’t get enough of the Dutton saga, check out our guide to the Yellowstone cast, and also to the Yellowstone filming locations.