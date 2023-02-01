Harrison Ford tried 75 hats to find Jacob Dutton’s perfect 1923 look

Harrison Ford’s most iconic characters all have one or two things that make him distinctly special. For Han Solo – it’s his fetching waistcoat and holster. For Indiana Jones – it’s the classic fedora and whip. For Deckard – it’s the ultra-cool trench coat and blaster. Therefore, when Ford became the star of a TV series (for the first time in his five-decade career), he knew that he had to find the perfect look. Ford plays a member of the Dutton dynasty in Yellowstone prequel 1923.

Speaking to Variety in December 2022, 1923 costume designer Janie Bryant said that in order to achieve Jacob Dutton’s bona fide cowboy look to befit the best westerns, she tried approximately 75 hats on Ford; “It’s all about his hat,” she said. And if anyone should know that – it’s Indiana Jones himself.

“We made so many for him. All the different colours – trying the different creases, the different brims, the different crown heights. It was definitely a process,” Bryant continued. “Taylor [Sheridan] is also very specific about the kind of hat that he likes, too. There was a lot of collaboration with Taylor, with Harrison and myself to create what I call The Jacob [for Ford’s character Jacob Dutton].”

1923 isn’t the only television series that Ford has turned his hand to, now that he’s turned 80 – there’s also Apple TV’s Shrinking. This is notable because – aside from some small early TV roles in the 60s and early 70s – Ford has stuck entirely to movies throughout his long and highly successful career.

Ford will soon be back in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, which will be released on June 30, 2023. Ford has said that this is the last time he will play the character. In 2015 he returned to the role of Han Solo in Star Wars: The Force Awakens and in 2017 he returned to the role of Deckard in Blade Runner 2049.

