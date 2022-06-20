Harrison Ford’s Yellowstone prequel gets new title

The Yellowstone prequel set to star Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren has been renamed, from 1932 to 1923. This plan to set the series a decade earlier allows the story to encompass the after-effects of WWI and the start of prohibition. Maybe they’ve been watching Peaky Blinders?

Paramount says; “1923 focuses on the Dutton family’s next two generations (after prequel series 1883) as they struggle to survive historic drought, lawlessness and prohibition, and an epidemic of cattle theft; all battled beneath the cloud of Montana’s great depression, which preceded the nation by almost a decade.”

Yellowstone is such a successful franchise that Paramount are going all-in on several spin-offs. Another one is based on real-life historical figure and titled 1883: The Bass Reeves Story. The limited series stars Emmy-nominated David Oyelowo as Reeves, a legendary lawman of the Wild West. Known as the greatest frontier hero in American history, and also believed to be the inspiration for The Lone Ranger. Reeves worked in the post-Reconstruction era as a federal peace officer in the Indian Territory, capturing over 3,000 of the most dangerous criminals without ever being wounded.

Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone series stars Kevin Costner as the head of the Dutton dynasty. It has been a smash-hit with Dads the world over, helped revitalise the western genre, and spawned several prequels and spin-offs. The 1920s is also when last year’s Oscar-nominated western The Power of the Dog was set.

1923 (as it is now known) is notable for being the second television project that Harrison Ford has signed onto in quick succession, after having avoided TV for pretty much his entire career. The other one is for Apple TV and he will play a therapist alongside Jason Segel. Ted Lasso’s Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein are behind the series.

