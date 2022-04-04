Harrison Ford to star in his first TV series

Harrison Ford’s Hollywood career has long been the stuff of legend, but unlike many Hollywood actors such as Bruce Willis, John Travolta, and even Tom Hanks and Leonardo DiCaprio, Ford did not get his start on television. But now the Star Wars actor, who will turn 80 in July, is set to lead a television series for the first time.

Filming on Indiana Jones 5 recently wrapped, and now Ford is heading to Apple, where Jason Segel, as well as Ted Lasso writers Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein, have created a show called Shrinking. Deadline report that Segel will also star, as a grieving therapist who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives…including his own.

Ford will play Dr. Phil Rhodes, a down-to earth, sharp as a tack “blue collar shrink,” blunt but with an ever present twinkle. Phil is a pioneer in Cognitive Behavioral Therapy who has built a successful practice over the years that he shares with his two young proteges, Jimmy and Gaby.

Fiercely independent, Phil has recently been diagnosed with Parkinson’s, which forces him out of his comfort zone as he grapples with intrusive friends, his estranged family, and his legacy.

Segel was most recently seen in Netflix’s Windfall with Jesse Plemons and Lily Collins. Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein (who stars as Roy Kent) are currently working on Ted Lasso season three. Ford was last in cinemas in The Call of the Wild, a film about a sled dog in the Yukon. Before that, he appeared in the Star Wars sequel trilogy, Denis Villeneuve‘s Blade Runner 2049 and romantic drama The Age of Adaline.

