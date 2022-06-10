Peaky Blinders season 6 is now streaming on Netflix

After six seasons and nearly 10 years, Peaky Blinders‘ journey on the small screen has come to an end. The final few episodes of the TV series serve as an electrifying finale to this chapter of Tommy Shelby’s story: setting up a future thriller movie which, according to showrunner Steven Knight, will include the return of the original Peaky Blinders cast.

The good news is, you don’t need to worry about getting a TV license to see the dramatic final episodes — which were widely praised by fans at the time for being a “perfect” ending to the series. This is because Peaky Blinders season 6 is now available to watch on streaming service Netflix, along with the past five series.

With Peaky Blinders taking place between the two world wars, season six picks up in the 1930s. Tommy and Michael’s power struggle continues to heat up, with Michael vying to take over the family and move the Peaky Blinders to America while Tommy encroaches on his territory in Boston.

Peaky Blinders season 6 sees all your old favourites return, including Cillian Murphy, Paul Anderson, Sam Claflin, Anya Taylor-Joy, Finn Cole, Sophie Rundle, and Harry Kirton. Helen McCrory, who played Polly Gray, sadly passed away in 2021 — but her presence in season 6 is still deeply felt by characters, with several touching tributes.

Netflix offers a number of subscription models for customers, with prices ranging from £6.99 ($8.99) to £15.99 ($17.99) per month.

