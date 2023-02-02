Harrison Ford really isn’t sure of the Yellowstone timeline

Harrison Ford is currently starring in not one – but two – TV series, for the first time in his illustrious career which spans over 5 decades. Apple TV’s Shrinking has just started airing, and Yellowstone prequel 1923 is roughly halfway through its season. Yellowstone has spawned several confusingly-numbered spin-offs and prequels. But just don’t ask Ford for any clarity on the Yellowstone timeline.

Appearing on Stephen Colbert’s Late Show, Colbert asked him; “1923 is a sequel to 1883, which is a prequel to Yellowstone?” And Ford responded; “That’s what they tell me. Yeah.” Ford said that Helen Mirren was the big draw for getting him interested in doing 1923. Colbert says; “I understand that Taylor Sheridan got you down to his place in Texas and used underhand means to get you to say Yes?” Ford responded; “No, he poured overhand.” Which suggests that maybe some sippin’ whisky was involved.

Ford does say; “It’s a big deal and I’m really excited to be part of it.” Which is a huge compliment coming from Ford, who famously never gets excited about anything.

Colbert asked Ford about being reunited with Mirren for the first time since they co-starred in The Mosquito Coast in 1986 – which was one of Mirren’s first high-profile movie roles. Ford said; “it’s been remarkable to watch her. There’s a lot of physical action and she just jumps right in and does stuff you wouldn’t imagine Helen Mirren would do. Dame Helen Mirren.”

In addition to 1923, Yellowstone is birthing two further spin-offs – 1883: The Bass Reeves Story and 6666 – set on a contemporary Texas ranch. It seems that the Taylor Sheridan juggernaut is showing no signs of stopping anytime soon.