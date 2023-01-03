Wes Bentley’s Yellowstone character makes him sad in real life

When it comes to drama and tension, the neo-Western TV series Yellowstone has plenty to go around. So much so, in fact, that the show’s harsh storylines and oodles of character conflict – at times – can even affect its cast members, as Wes Bentley recently revealed in an interview with The New York Times.

Bentley plays the Yellowstone character of Jamie Dutton on the hit drama series – the adopted son of John Dutton (aka the owner of one of the biggest cattle ranches in the US). Throughout the Yellowstone timeline, we have seen Jamie struggle to get his father’s approval, have his dreams of being a cowboy crushed, witnessed his political career being undermined by his family, and have seen his intense love/hate relationship with his sister Beth.

It’s a lot for a character to go through, and as an actor, playing such a heavy role can take a toll, as Bentley explains. “I’ve prided myself for most of my career on leaving it at the door, or like an athlete would say, leaving it on the field. But Jamie’s sadness permeates my life, even though I’m not sad,” the actor said.

The star went on to state how grateful he is for the support systems that help him through the part – while also emphasising how Jamie’s emotions are huge burdens to bare while shooting the show. “I’m very lucky to have a great family and be where I’m at in life, but he’s always there behind me, clawing at that, especially when I’m shooting.”

“I’ve always dealt with my sadness with things like comedy, or humour, or drugs at one point, or trying to just ignore it and finding another way out of it. But you can’t do that when you’re trying to portray someone’s sadness,” Bentley continued. “You have to let it be there. That’s been the hardest part of it all, and it’s weighed on my life a little bit.”

Bentley isn’t complaining, though. He reiterated how grateful he is for the juicy role in the thriller series. You can watch Jamie’s antics for yourself, as Yellowstone is available to watch on Paramount Plus now.

