Harrison Ford can’t wait to film 1923 season 2, and here’s why

Harrison Ford is wowing audiences in the Western-inspired TV series 1923 — and while we’ve only seen season 1, the former Star Wars cast member can’t wait to get back in the saddle (literally) over at Dutton ranch.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Ford explained, “The simplest answer is probably the most truthful: After two years of sitting on my ass during Covid-19, and waiting quite a few years for Indiana Jones to start, I had not done as much work as I wanted to and I wanted to do different things.”

“So [Shrinking] came along and then, very quickly after that, 1923 came along,” he adds. “I took the job without a script on both of them, on faith that the people who created the projects were going to deliver me a good script. I really didn’t realize how much work 1923 was going to be, and I absolutely feel it’s worth it. I’m excited to do another season of both.”

Although Ford didn’t wait for a script before signing on for the Yellowstone spin-off, there are undoubtedly some parallels between his personal life, and the drama series. As well as being a passionate conservationist, for example, the Indiana Jones movie star owns his own ranch.

As he explains: “When Taylor [Sheridan, Yellowstone creator] and I first met face-to-face, there was no script because he didn’t want to write a script for people that are going to turn him down. But there are things in the scripts that I never would’ve anticipated that are emotionally consistent with things that have happened in my life. So when I was reading it, I was thinking, ‘What the fuck?'”

“They’re little things,” he added. “I’m not going to tell you what they are. But he talks about turning a natural place into a city and the consequences to nature and for people that live there. He talks about it with real understanding and real complexity. I’m struck by how consistent it is with what I think — or what I might have thought were I a rancher with the same personality in 1923.”

