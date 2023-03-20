Who killed Travis in Yellowjackets?

The Paramount Plus series Yellowjackets isn't afraid to break hearts and kill off its characters as we learned when poor Travis met an untimely end.

Who killed Travis in Yellowjackets? The Paramount Plus TV series Yellowjackets is a fantastic show, but it’s got more twists and turns than a knotted extension cord, and that means it can be difficult to keep track of exactly what’s going on at times.

Now with the Yellowjackets season 2 release date fast approaching, we thought it’d be helpful to remind you of one of the TV series‘ biggest mysteries. Basically, we want to answer, ‘Who killed Travis in Yellowjackets?’ Warning spoilers ahead for Yellowjackets.

Who killed Travis in Yellowjackets?

Let’s get this out of the way quickly. We don’t know who killed Travis. Don’t click away, though, as there’s an obvious suspect who’s most likely behind Travis’s untimely demise.

When Misty and Natalie found Travis’s body, it appeared as though he’d made the decision to take his own life. However, it became clear that wasn’t the case. Travis’s toxicology report proved he was sober when he died, wax under his body was found in the shape of a strange symbol, and his bank account had been emptied.

All of this seems to be connected to Lottie Matthew’s cult (the people who kidnapped Nat at the end of season 1). We can’t say for sure if Lottie ordered Travis’s death, but we can’t say she didn’t, and she seems like the most likely suspect. Still, if there’s one thing you can say about Yellowjackets, it’s a difficult show to predict, so maybe we’re wrong. Perhaps it’s another member of the Yellowjackets cast.

