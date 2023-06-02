Yellowjackets season 2 is getting a bonus episode after all

Yellowjackets fans, we have some good news because it turns out that the latest outing of one of our favorite TV series isn’t over just yet. Taking to Twitter, Yellowjackets co-creator Ashley Lyle revealed that, while it won’t be coming this week, a bonus episode is on its way.

That is right, folks! Although many of us were busy suffering the post-TV show after the Yellowjackets season 2 ending with episode 9, another outing is heading to our small screens. The update came via social media, with Lyle responding to a fan who announced that they were staying up in hopes of Yellowjackets season 2 episode 10 arriving to streaming services.

“Go to bed! Get some rest!” Lyle replied. “There will be a bonus episode between seasons, but I love you guys, and I don’t want y’all to lose sleep thinking it’s tonight.”

As mentioned above, the bonus episode currently doesn’t have a release date, but it will hit our small screens before Yellowjackets season 3. And to be honest, we have a few thoughts on what the upcoming entry could cover.

If you aren’t up to speed on the thriller series (firstly, spoiler warning), episode 9 had tons of cliffhangers to dig into. But one missing face in the show really stirred up the internet. The season ended without any sign of the new highly anticipated Yellowjackets cast member Jason Ritter (aka Melanie Lynskey’s real-life husband).

Ritter was announced to be joining the cast in December 2022. He has also been spotted on the set of the series, too, behind the scenes. Leaving fans to ponder where the heck he is.

So, needless to say, we expect that the bonus episode will introduce Ritter’s Yellowjackets character properly. We could also get some more answers about The Antler Queen if we are lucky, and maybe a flashback or two on the girls without their cabin.

It’s all pretty exciting stuff, and we can’t wait until Lyle gives us the Yellowjackets season 2 episode 10 release date in the future. Still, while we wait on the Paramount Plus show’s next outing, you can look over our guides to other horror series, such as everything we know about The Last of Us season 2.

