Jason Ritter will still appear in Yellowjackets at some point

Fans are still reeling from the Yellowjackets season 2 finale, which saw one of the main characters from what we think is the best horror series on air meet their end in a thrilling and intense episode.

But while many viewers were picking themselves up off the floor after the emotional damage perpetrated by the Yellowjackets cast and writers, some were confused about a missing actor.

The lovely Melanie Lynskey, who the industry has rightly celebrated as one of the best actors working in television right now, previously shared that her husband Jason Ritter had been on Yellowjacket‘s set filming. So, where was his cameo?

Lynskey previously told ET, “It was not my idea. It was not his idea. Ashley [Lyle], in fact, came to him and said, would you want to do this particular thing, and he was really excited.”

Ritter was reportedly set to have a swift guest spot in one of season 2’s episodes, but he was nowhere to be seen. ET claims the outlet has learned Ritter will indeed appear at some point in the future, however. It would certainly be nice to see him show up, wherever that may be.

