When is Yellowjackets season 2 episode 4 released?

What is the Yellowjackets season 2 episode 4 release date? The breakout show has amassed a fervent audience thanks to some well-crafted mysteries and an amazing set of actors.

Indeed, the Yellowjackets cast would be worth tuning in for, even if the horror series wasn’t completely captivating. As season 2 of the thriller series rolls on, we can keep you up to date on when you can see each episode.

Our guide to the Yellowjackets season 2, episode 4 release date will give you all the info you need to make sure you don’t miss anything. Now, without further ado…

When is the Yellowjackets season 2, episode 4 release date?

Yellowjackets season 2, episode 4, arrives on Paramount Plus and Showtime on April 14, 2023, at 00:00 PST/08:00 GMT. Episodes become available on streaming two days before airing on cable in the US on Showtime at 09:00 pm PST the following Sunday.

If you’re American, that gives you two different ways to keep up with the TV series. For British viewers, Paramount Plus is the optimal solution.

The first season of Yellowjackets was just on television, but the popularity and Paramount’s desire to grow its platform likely prompted this hybrid model. Whatever the case, it makes catching the latest episode easy and convenient.

Have a look at our Yellowjackets season 2 episode 2 recap and Yellowjackets season 2 episode 3 recap to see what’s been going down. Our lists of the best Apple TV shows and best Disney Plus shows will give you more streaming options.