Yellowjackets star Liv Hewson would love to do Santa Clarita Diet season 4

Liv Hewson’s portrayal of Van in TV series Yellowjackets may have people eating their hearts out — but in a recent interview, she shared that she wouldn’t rule out returning as Abby Hammond in the Netflix dark comedy Santa Clarita Diet, which incidentally also involves characters eating raw flesh (albeit, as zombies rather than stranded teenagers).

Fans of Santa Clarita Diet — which starred Drew Barrymore as the newly-zombified Sheila Hammond — were devastated when the original Netflix series was cancelled after three seasons. However, in an interview with Digital Spy, Hewson revealed that they wouldn’t rule out a return as Barrymore’s on-screen daughter who, as a human, doesn’t share her mother’s insatiable desire for human flesh.

“Oh, I would. I would love to. It’s funny, though, I don’t know how easy this is to piece together as a viewer. But all three seasons take place over the course of a month. The one thing I would be a little nervous about if we went back to doing more is, I’m now 26,” they said.

“We started when I was 20. Abby’s 16. I don’t know if I could pull it off! You might need to put a time jump in there. Or just for me. Just a little one. I would love to, any time,” Hewson added.

While fans of Santa Clarita Diet will no doubt rejoice at the news of Hewson’s enthusiasm to return, they might need to wait a little while. Season 1’s shocking finale of Yellowjackets shows that there’s a lot of unfinished business for Hewson’s character Van, and with a season 2 on the way, the actor will no doubt be focussing on continuing their character’s story (potentially alongside a second actor to show Van in the present day) in the critically acclaimed show.

Season 1 of Yellowjackets is available to watch on Sky Atlantic in the UK as well as streaming service Now TV. US viewers can watch Yellowjackets on Hulu or the Showtime app, while seasons 1 through 3 of Santa Clarita Diet are available to stream on Netflix.