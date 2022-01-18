Yellowjackets season 2 will have more adult survivors

The Yellowjackets season 2 cast is going to be even bigger than the first season. Bart Nickerson and Ashley Lyle, co-creators of the TV series, say we’ll see more survivors in the future.

Speaking on The Playlist’s The Discourse podcast, Lyle and Nickerson gave some mild teases for what’s coming. This includes not only older versions of familiar characters, but more supernatural happenings, too. “There are other survivors out there and that will come into play,” Lyle says. “I also think that, much like we were discussing the supernatural before, the idea of belief and what people do and don’t believe in – that will be very central thematically to the second season.”

Without getting into spoilers, the first episode mentions cannibalism that’s never brought up again. Lyle and Nickerson promise it’s all going somewhere. “We’re well aware that we’ve maybe tried the viewership’s patience a little bit with our tease of cannibalism in episode 1 and I’d like to assure everyone that we will not be dragging that out forever, so get ready,” Lyle states.

A current smash hit, Yellowjackets concerns a teenage football team that becomes stranded in the Ontario wilderness after their plane crashes. The story is told from two perspectives: fallout from the crash, in 1996, and those in adulthood in 2021.

It isn’t just about how they stayed alive, though, but to explain more would be to spoil some of the intrigue. Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, Tawny Cypress, and Christina Ricci form the main cast, with younger counterparts and Ella Purnell and Steven Kreuger among the co-stars.

US fans can check out Yellowjackets season 1 on Showtime Anywhere, while UK viewers can watch via streaming service Now TV. Season 2 has been greenlit, and we’ll keep you informed on when you might get to watch it.