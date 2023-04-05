The creepiest Yellowjackets character might be “death incarnate”

Yellowjackets is everybody’s current horror series obsession. With twisted arcs, a banging ‘90s soundtrack, and plenty of scares, the thriller series has gained itself a solid fanbase. But with fans comes plenty of questions for the TV series, one being: who the heck is the man with no eyes?

Spoilers for season one: The Man With No Eyes first made an appearance on the drama series in the first season, spotted as Tai’s grandmother was dying. He later popped up again during Tai’s speech, hidden amongst a crowd of journalists. (He can also be seen in the show’s opening credits sequence, standing amongst the bushes in the woods.)

Well, we might finally have an answer, or at least a hint, as to who (or what) the mysterious figure might end up being, thanks to showrunner Ashley Lyle.

“All I’m going to say about the man with no eyes is that we see in the first season that Tai has lived as this person who’s based her life on pragmatism,” Lyle said during a panel (via Insider). “I personally believe that she would define herself as an atheist, if not, an agnostic.

“And yet as a young child, she had this incredibly informative, traumatic experience when her grandmother, who she was very close to, was close to death and had this sort of terrifying moment where she was anticipating, you know, the transition to the next life and expecting sort of angels and trumpets and instead had a terrifying vision.”

“I’ve gone down the rabbit hole of things like near-death experiences and there are a lot of threads about hospice nurses and what people do in their last moments,” Lyle added. “And, I’ve lost a lot of sleep because of it because it’s a not uncommon experience that people will see something… disturbing.”

“And so I think that for Taissa, who’s very much not in touch with her spiritual self, and very much not in touch with her ability to believe, or, her faith, there’s this sort of symbolic character of, you know, you could look at him as death incarnate. I think what he represents is ‘the unknown’ and the unknown is something that Taissa is very uncomfortable with as a character. And we will dig further into that.”

