What songs are in Yellowjackets season 2 episode 2? Besides being generally quite scary and evocative, Yellowjackets has a great soundtrack, full of ’90s tunes that take us right back in the worst way.

We say worst like the horror series isn’t completely engrossing. In our Yellowjackets season 2 episode 2 recap, we break down what makes this latest chapter so gross, yet we can’t stop watching. Or frankly, won’t, because it’s just so good.

The great Yellowjackets cast is complemented by an awesome soundtrack, and we can tell you what songs are in Yellowjackets season 2 episode 2. Soon you’ll have the perfect playlist to bop to in between episodes of the thriller series!

What songs are in Yellowjackets season 2 episode 2?

Massive Attack – ‘Inertia Creeps’

Radiohead – ‘Climbing up the Walls’

What song is on the Yellowjackets season 2 episode 2 credits?

‘Climbin up the Walls’ by Radiohead is the song that plays over the Yellowjackets season 2 episode 2 credits. The tune comes in while the girls enjoy a banquet, though the meal is of questionable source (to say the least).

The music’s fitting for the vibe that the group’s collective sanity is starting to wane. We know they’re out there for over a year, and with limited supplies, that’d put strain on anyone. Now it looks like we’re starting to learn about the harsh secrets they’re all so eager to keep.

This song by Radiohead is fitting, as its chorus references memories becoming inescapable. “I’ll be there, Open up your skull,” Thom Yorke sings. “I’ll be there, Climbing up the walls.”

A chilling send-off. Yellowjackets is available on Paramount Plus in the UK and Showtime in the US. Have a look at our guides to Lottie’s visions and how is Shauna talking to Jackie for more.