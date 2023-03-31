Yellowjackets – who’s in Lottie’s visions?

Who’s in Lottie’s visions on Yellowjackets? Something strange and creepy is happening in Yellowjackets, and it’s not just Lottie’s cult.

Questions surrounding whatever she worships are mounting in the horror series. Natalie’s been introduced to her cult, though she’s not having much of whatever healing’s going on, but like it or not, they are connected through Travis.

One scene in particular makes it clear Lottie’s role in the Yellowjackets cast isn’t one that can be swept aside. But who’s in Lottie’s visions? She sees someone fans might recognise, but who exactly? We have answers.

Who’s in Lottie’s visions?

Laura Lee is in Lottie’s visions. In the first season of Yellowjackets, she was a religious member of the football team that tried to fly an airplane away from their crash site. The plane blew up mid-flight, killing her.

Before that, Laura and Lottie were becoming friendly on the thriller series, and it seems they now share some sort of spiritual bond. In Yellowjacket season 2, Lottie sees a ghostly version of Laura when she tries to save Travis. This vision distracts Lottie from helping Travis, who dies in front of her.

These events have now made Lottie crucial to Natalie, who’s desperately trying to find out more about what happened to Travis. Sadly, that remains a mystery to us all.

Yellowjackets season 2 is available on Paramount Plus in the UK and Showtime in the US. Check out our Yellowjackets season 2 episode 1 recap for more on the show.