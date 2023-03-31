Yellowjackets – who’s in Lottie’s visions?

Yellowjackets season 2 is only getting more and more mysterious, especially when it comes to Travis, and we're here to tell you who's in Lottie's visions.

Lottie in Yellowjackets season 2

Published:

Yellowjackets

Who’s in Lottie’s visions on Yellowjackets? Something strange and creepy is happening in Yellowjackets, and it’s not just Lottie’s cult.

Questions surrounding whatever she worships are mounting in the horror series. Natalie’s been introduced to her cult, though she’s not having much of whatever healing’s going on, but like it or not, they are connected through Travis.

One scene in particular makes it clear Lottie’s role in the Yellowjackets cast isn’t one that can be swept aside. But who’s in Lottie’s visions? She sees someone fans might recognise, but who exactly? We have answers.

Who’s in Lottie’s visions?

Laura Lee is in Lottie’s visions. In the first season of Yellowjackets, she was a religious member of the football team that tried to fly an airplane away from their crash site. The plane blew up mid-flight, killing her.

YouTube Thumbnail

Before that, Laura and Lottie were becoming friendly on the thriller series, and it seems they now share some sort of spiritual bond. In Yellowjacket season 2, Lottie sees a ghostly version of Laura when she tries to save Travis. This vision distracts Lottie from helping Travis, who dies in front of her.

These events have now made Lottie crucial to Natalie, who’s desperately trying to find out more about what happened to Travis. Sadly, that remains a mystery to us all.

Yellowjackets season 2 is available on Paramount Plus in the UK and Showtime in the US. Check out our Yellowjackets season 2 episode 1 recap for more on the show.

More from The Digital Fix

The Digital Fix's resident Irishman, Anthony loves zombie movies, Star Wars, and the MCU. Give him a Guinness, and he'll talk your ear off about Studio Ghibli and The Muppets, too. Firmly believes Jurassic Park is a horror movie.

Popular now
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from The Digital Fix Follow us for daily movie and TV news on Facebook, Twitter, and Google News.