Yellowjackets creators want show to feel like this iconic TV series

It’s become incredibly common for TV fans to say we’re living in a golden age of television, and it’s hard to disagree. Some of the best TV series of all time have been released in the last two or three decades, including Lost, Breaking Bad, and The Wire.

These incredible shows have set a high benchmark that all new TV series aim for, and it’s resulted in a ramping up in the overall quality of programming. Take Yellowjackets, for example, the horror series about teenagers trying to survive in the remote mountains. The Yellowjacket’s co-creator, Ashley Lyle, has gone on the record in saying that they’re aiming to replicate the success of The Sopranos.

How? Well, don’t worry. When the Yellowjackets season 2 release date rolls around, it won’t suddenly become a show about New Jersey gangsters. Instead, they’re trying to emulate the way Soprano’s creator David Chase created characters who were so well-rounded that even when they did terrible things, you could still understand their motivations.

“Tony Soprano is an absolute monster, but because he’s so well drawn, you understand him. That’s what we’re aiming for,” Lyle told THR. “We have conversations about what could be too far, but it’s less about likability for the characters and more about the type of story. We never want to be shocking and salacious for the sheer joy of it.”

During the same interview, Lyle admitted that the success of Yellowjackets season 1 had surprised her. “I think we came out of nowhere for a lot of people,” she explained. “Before it premiered, Jason Segel told us, ‘Don’t worry! There are three or four shows that everyone talks about and loves. There are three or four shows that everyone talks about, and fucking hates. The other 595 fall right in the middle. Find a little audience, and it’s fine.’ We thought we’d be one of those, so this season feels different.”

Yellowjackets has certainly found its audience. The show got an early third-season renewal late in 2022, and there are already conversations going on about potential spin-off series. No pressure on the Yellowjackets cast, then.

