Is Wonka streaming? How to watch the Timothée Chalamet movie

Is Wonka streaming? Paddington director Paul King and Timothée Chalamet’s fresh take on the eccentric chocolatier is almost here, so below, we’ve got information on the different ways you can enjoy it.

We have a good idea of where Wonka will end up after the Wonka release date is in the past, so whether you prefer trips to the multiplex for new movies or staying at home with the best streaming services, here are all the details.

Is Wonka streaming?

Wonka releases in theatres on December 15, 2023, so you can’t stream it yet. It will eventually likely be on Max — probably around February 2024.

Wonka is a Warner Bros movie, and the studio owns Max. Warner Bros usually puts new releases onto streaming services around 45 days after an exclusive theatrical window, so Wonka should arrive on Max in early 2024.

Wonka will also be available for purchase and rental via paid video-on-demand platforms around the same time, but no digital release date has been announced yet.

If you’d like to keep up with what’s new on Max, subscriptions come in three tiers.

Ad-supported subscription: $9.99 a month/$99.99 a year

Ad-free subscription: $15.99 a month/$149.99 a year

Ultimate ad-free subscription: $19.99 a month/$199.99 a year

