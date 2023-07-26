The best Will Ferrell movie just turned 15, and it’s not Anchorman

From his early days on Saturday Night Live to his mega big screen wins, Will Ferrell has been making us laugh for years. So the question of which is the greatest Will Ferrell movie is a tough one to answer, although we here at The Digital Fix have a firm belief as to which is the best comedy movie from the actor.

He also recently had a role in one of the hottest new movies of 2023. In Barbie, Will Ferrell plays the CEO of Mattel: a warped, tantrum-prone head of the real life toy company. But today, we’re here to talk about another one of his best movies — one that turned 15 this week.

Step Brothers, which came out on July 25, 2008, stars Will Ferrell alongside John C. Reilly as Brennan Huff and Dale Doback, two infantile men who find themselves becoming family after their parents marry at an older age. Both completely stunted and immature, Brennan and Dale become engaged in a battle of petulance and wits. (Or, lack thereof.)

Step Brothers was easily one of the best 2000s movies, and still holds a place in the hearts of many (including us) to this day. In fact, you’ll still catch both teens and adults quoting from the movie, throwing out some of the best lines from what we consider to be the golden egg of the comedy era.

And what better way to celebrate it than trying to include some of the greatest quotes from the movie into your vernacular this week? If you’re struggling for ideas, some of our favorites to use include: “I haven’t had a carb since 2004”, “Your voice is like a combination of Fergie and Jesus”, and “What are you doing? It’s Shark Week.”

Of course, Step Brothers isn’t the only excellent Will Ferrell movie out there (we personally love Zoolander, but we can wax lyrical about that another time), but it’s definitely the most unforgettable.

It did pretty well at the box office too, which isn’t always a feat achieved by the funniest movies. With a budget of $65 million, it ended up making $128.1 million worldwide. Not bad goings for a movie in which someone teabags a drumset.

