Where The Crawdads Sing is now streaming on Netflix

If you love ‘coming-of-age murder mystery thriller movies‘, you’ve got really specific tastes, but you’re also in luck because Where The Crawdads Sing is now available to watch on the streaming service Netflix.

The romance movie follows Catherine “Kya” Clark (Daisy Edgar Jones), a young woman living in the marshes of North Carolina who finds herself accused of murdering Chase Andrews, her town’s ace quarterback. Can Kya prove her innocence? Well, you’ll have to get a Netflix subscription and find out.

Now, we’ll be honest, critics weren’t exactly kind to Where The Crawdads Sing. The film only scored a rather pathetic 34% on Rotten Tomatoes, but not all critics hated it. A number of journalists praised Jones’s performance as a highlight, and a few praised the cinematography. It’s also worth noting that the film was much better received by general audiences. On Rotten Tomatoes, it has an audience score of 97%, while cinema goers polled by CinemaScore gave it an A–, so maybe watch it and make up your mind.

Now we should say before you rush off, giddy with anticipation at the prospect of watching such a divisive film that it’s only available to stream in the US. Don’t worry, though. It’s a big week for Netflix series and movies.

The Jason Momoa fantasy movie Slumberland is coming on Friday, and we’ve got the animated series Inside Job season 2 out as well, not to mention Dead To Me season 3, which is out on Thursday. Basically, it’s an exciting time to be subscribed to Netflix.