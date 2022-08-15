Inside Job season 2 release date speculation, trailer, cast, and more

When is the Inside Job season 2 release date? The mature sci-fi workplace comedy from Netflix premiered in 2019, following a flurry of popular adult animated series from the streaming platform. We’re talking BoJack Horseman, Big Mouth, and Disenchantment, to name a few.

From Gravity Falls’ writer, Shion Takeuchi and creator Alex Hirsch, Inside Job introduced us to a shadow government organisation, Cognito Inc. The organisation’s role was to manage the world’s conspiracies and ensure that the world doesn’t implode because of it. In season 1, we met the lead character, Reagan Ridley, and over ten episodes learnt about her anti-social and terribly awkward ways as she navigated life as a robotics engineer alongside her dysfunctional team.

And when Netflix said dysfunctional, it meant it. The team comprises a mismatched group of individuals, from a psychic mushroom to a man-dolphin super soldier. We know that Shion has a multi-year deal with Netflix, so we’re here to talk about where he’s taking that next with Inside Job season 2. Come with us as we speculate on the comedy series‘ release date, trailer, cast, plot, and more.

Inside Job season 2 release date speculation

Netflix has not announced the Inside Job season 2 release date as of yet. That said, the streaming service did say during its official Geeked Week event in June 2022 that Inside Job would officially be returning for a season 2, aka ‘Part 2’.

What a cartoon! Best animated series

It is no surprise since the streaming platform originally ordered 20 episodes back in April 2019. We’ve only seen ten so far in season 1, so we’ve been waiting for ten more, and they’re finally coming.

To speculate, considering there’s an announcement and trailer out already (see below), we wouldn’t put it past Netflix to drop the next ten episodes in late 2022.

Inside Job season 2 trailer

When Netflix revealed Inside Job season 2 was on its way; the streaming service made sure to link the announcement with the release of the first look teaser trailer.

Conspiracy: Best sci-fi series

At an impressive three minutes in length, there’s a sneak peek at what we can expect in season 2, which we’ll jump into further in our plot speculation up next.

Inside Job season 2 plot speculation

The season one (or part one) cliff-hanger ending gave fans hope that Inside Job would definitely return for season 2 after Rand Ridley (Christian Slater) was reinstated as CEO of Cognito Inc. The official teaser confirmed things will pick up where we left off as it plays out the opening scenes of Part 2, Episode 1.

Reagan Ridley (Lizzy Caplan) is seen coming to terms with her father, Rand, who regained his status as CEO, and she’s not doing well with the news. Considering she thought she was going to be taking Cognito in a new direction, she was betrayed by the Shadow Board and thrown back into a staff role.

Streaming dreams: Best Netflix series

As Reagan heads back into the office with Brett Hand (Clark Duke), she sees that her father has decided to take the course of Cognito Inc. into his own hands, going against the mysterious Robes.

A hologram of Rand appears in the lobby stating, “From now on, we do what I say. Cognito’s going to reclaim its glory days. And then Cognito’s going to reclaim its ex-wife and its daughter and its original, beautiful hairline.”

Small screen: Best TV series

As well as clearly continuing its leaning into its adult humour, there are also hints of a lot more conspiracies and the ensuing chaos around each theory. So, we’ll be picking up where we left off to continue exploring the secrets of this deep state organisation.

Inside Job season 2 cast speculation

If you didn’t know already, Inside Job has quite the cast list behind it. Whilst we don’t know for certain that they’ll all be returning for season 2, we can be pretty sure they are for now, and here’s the roll call:

Lizzy Caplan as Reagan Ridley

Christian Slater as Rand Ridley

Clark Duke as Brett Hand

Tisha Campbell as Gigi

Brett Gelman as Magic Myc

Andy Daly as J.R. Scheimpough

John DiMaggio as Glenn Dolphman

Bobby Lee as Dr Andrew

Chris Diamantopoulous as Robotus

And, considering the first look trailer, we know that at least Lizzy, Christian, and Clark are confirmed returning cast members. Plus, creators Shion Takeuchi and Alex Hirsch have also been known to lend their voices to additional characters, with Alex taking on Justin Timberlake and Paul Rudd, to name but a few and maybe they’re not done yet.

Where to watch Inside Job

All ten episodes of Inside Job season 1 can be streamed exclusively on Netflix. And, as we mentioned earlier on, so can Netflix’s other great adult animated comedies, such as Big Mouth and its spin-off show, Human Resources. Both of which have recently been renewed by Netflix.

Trust no one: Best thriller movies

If you’re on the hunt for another animated great, we’ve got a guide to Ricky and Morty season 6 that’ll give you your adult animation fix.