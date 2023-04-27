Welcome to Wrexham season 2 gets a tear-jerking teaser

Ever since Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney bought Wrexham AFC in 2020, the Welcome to Wrexham story has been nothing short of a fairytale. The football team have just secured a momentous promotion to the football league, and we now have an emotional trailer for the Welcome to Wrexham season 2 release date to celebrate, too.

Superhero movie star Reynolds, and comedy series icon McElhenney always said they wanted not only to help a sleeping giant of a football club achieve greatness, but more importantly wanted to help the people of Wrexham have the joy and attention they deserve, too.

The Welcome to Wrexham TV series has certainly helped with the latter, shining a spotlight on the brilliant people affiliated with the great football club.

The Disney Plus show was one of the best 2022 TV series, and we cannot wait to see how season 2 plays out. We already know that there is a happy ending waiting for us, as Wrexham sealed the National League title recently, but the series has never just been about the football.

A new teaser is now here, to get us even more hyped for the return of the show. And rather fittingly, it features a slew of Wrexham locals, discussing what the club means to them, and how much they hope success will come their way.

Reynolds and McElhenney are there too, of course, but only to lift up the supporters. As McElhenney puts it, “This town deserves it,” and we have to admit, we got a little teary-eyed thinking about just how much this means to everyone involved. The power of football is wonderful sometimes, isn’t it?

