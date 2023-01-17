Warrior Nun fans campaign to save Netflix series from cancellation

Another day, another Netflix series getting its eviction notice, as Warrior Nun has been cancelled after two seasons on the streaming service. Fans of the drama series are not willing to give this up without a fight though, and have started a campaign to save their beloved show.

The TV series is pretty wild, telling the story of a young quadriplegic orphan named Ava who, with an ancient artefact embedded in her back, is imbued with extraordinary supernatural powers. Sounds like a standard superhero movie, right? Well, the kicker here is, Ava joins forces with a group of highly-skilled warrior nuns to fight evil.

Unfortunately, the show doesn’t look like it’s going to get a third season after the streaming giant called it a day, but fans have pushed the term #NetflixCorrectYourMistake on Twitter and are determined to stop the cancellation in its tracks.

The fantasy series has been met with widely positive reviews from fans and critics alike throughout its two season run, with praise for its representation of LGBTQ+ characters, the performances of its actors, and the action set-pieces.

At the time of writing, the hashtag #SaveWarriorNun was picking up around 10,000 tweets per hour, which is pretty impressive. As well as taking to social media, fans have created billboards, signed petitions, and made a mass of videos to support their cause.

Tweets of this nature have also been shared and supported by members of the Warrior Nun cast as well as notable figures in the entertainment industry. Sadly, it may all come to nothing, though. Netflix has axed plenty of huge shows in the past with devoted fanbases, and they haven’t managed to survive either.

