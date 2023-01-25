Wallace and Gromit are getting a new Netflix movie

Can you name a more iconic duo than Wallace and Gromit? It’s been 30 years since the release of The Wrong Trousers, with the animated movie not only becoming an Oscar winner, but also introducing us to iconic movie villain Feathers McGraw.

According to the Wallace and Gromit website, there will be a slew of celebrations to mark this anniversary, but arguably best of all is the announcement that we’ll be getting a new movie of the pair on Netflix! The as-yet-untitled Wallace and Gromit Netflix movie is set to land on our screens in 2024, premiering first on the BBC in the UK before becoming available on the streaming service.

Other celebrations themed around the cartoon characters include special screenings of The Wrong Trousers with a live orchestra, a Bristol escape room aptly titled ‘A Grand Way Out,’ a special exhibition at the Cartoon Museum in London, and a narrative-driven, virtual reality videogame entitled ‘The Grand Getaway.’

In a statement, Nick Park, the creator of the comedy movie duo, said, “It’s very exciting to have some brand-new Wallace and Gromit stories in the works as we celebrate the anniversary of such an important moment in the characters’ history. The Wrong Trousers was a special film for all of us at Aardman. It’s wonderful that it continues to find new fans today, and that we can bring those fans more adventures – and more inventions, more mishaps, and more problems for Gromit to solve.”

