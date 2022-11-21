Virgin River season 5 has wrapped filming, according to stars

It’s a great time to be a Virgin River fan because, according to one of the Netflix series stars, season five has wrapped filming. You read that right; Virgin River season 5 has finally finished shooting which means we’re getting closer and closer to it returning.

The exciting news comes from Alexandra Breckenridge, who plays everyone’s favourite midwife Mel Monroe in the drama series. Breckenridge shared a picture of an Antonio Mancini oil painting on Instagram showing an exasperated woman surrounded by several trunks that perfectly captures the chaos of travelling.

Breckenridge captioned the photo, “An actual picture of me leaving Vancouver after five months of filming.” She wasn’t the only member of the Virgin River cast to reveal that filming was complete, though. Annette O’Toole, who plays Hope McCrea, also took to Instagram to share that filming had been completed. “Today was my last day of shooting on Virgin River Season 5,” O’Toole wrote. “It has been a wonderful time.”

In a previous interview with New Beauty, Breckenridge explained how this year’s filming has been a little different from previous seasons. “This season, we have had the pleasure of starting earlier than we usually do,” she explained. “I understand why people live in Vancouver now—it is absolutely stunning in the summertime.”

“We’ve been shooting in the winter the last four seasons, but now we started to spend more time there in the summer, She continued. “I got to experience a little bit more of the sites and amazing things to do in the city. Typically, it was so cold and wet. The winters could be so brutal…but now I’m like, ‘Oh wow. I get it now. I get this town.'”

