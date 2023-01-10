Vinland Saga creator celebrates simulcast for new anime series

Vinland Saga season 2 can be viewed in multiple regions simultaneously thanks to streaming services, and the creator of the anime series loves it

Vinland Saga season 2

Vinland Saga season 2 has kicked off, and thanks to modern technology, fans around the world can see the anime series simultaneously. British fans can watch Vinland Saga on Netflix, while American viewers can use Crunchyroll, both of which get new episodes as soon as they’re available in Japan.

Creator Makoto Yukimura celebrated the launch on Twitter, mentioning that he always wanted the animated series to reach people regardless of location or background. “Thank you for watching Vinland Saga season 2,” he says. “This era where you can watch the same anime at the same time across borders is wonderful. I want to make a work that can be enjoyed beyond the differences in ethnicity, generation and gender.”

Simulcasts are truly wonderful, making it easier than ever for people to follow their favourite anime characters. Consistently, shows are getting this treatment demonstrating the audience already here for anime, as well as growing the collective fandoms.

This seamless approach isn’t the same across the board. Anime movies still routinely suffer from gaps between release dates. New movies often require audiences in America and Britain to wait months after the Japanese opening, even when they’re larger films.

Progress is progress, though, and the fact that Vinland Saga can harbour such a dedicated viewership is a testament to glory of internet platforms. The likes of One-Punch Man season 3 and Demon Slayer season 3 should both offer the same – long may it continue.

The first episode of Vinland Saga season 2 is on Netflix in the UK and Crunchyroll in the US now. Have a look at our guides to the best horror anime, best romance anime, and best Netflix anime for more fine viewing options.

