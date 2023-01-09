Where can you watch Vinland Saga season 2? After almost four years, the Viking anime has returned, bringing us back to Thorfinn and his berserker quest.

When the anime series left off, he was taken into captivity by Canute after missing his chance to kill Askeladd. Now Canute is the ruler of England, and Thorfinn needs to decide what his life’s purpose is now. The thriller series, based on the manga by Makoto Yukimura, is one of the most exciting currently running, full of fascinating anime characters and some serious bloodshed.

Since the animated series is returning, where can fans watch Vinland Saga season 2? For that matter, how many episodes are coming? Put down your battle axe! You don’t need to pillage anything because we have the information for you!

Where can you watch Vinland Saga season 2?

You can watch Vinland Saga season 2 on Netflix in the UK, and Crunchyroll in the US. Episodes are being released weekly from the premiere on January 9.

New episodes will of the Netflix anime become available after they’ve aired in Japan. This means you can expect them to go live on the respective platforms at 07:30 PST / 10:30 EST / 15:30 GMT.

How many episodes are in Vinland Saga season 2?

Vinland Saga season 2 will run for 24 episodes, just like the first season. This gives plenty of time and space to explore this next chapter in Thorfinn’s story.

The season 2 finale will arrive on June 19, taking us right into summer. That's a healthy dose of Viking revelry for your 2023, isn't it?