Forget Harry Potter, there might be a Twilight TV series in the works

You better hold on, spider monkey. Twilight might be coming back! Not to the big screen, unfortunately — the Twilight movies as we know them will remain preserved and immortalized like, well, vampires. But according to sources at The Hollywood Reporter, a TV series based on the iconic book tetralogy is already in the early stages of development.

According to the outlet, multiple sources have claimed that Lionsgate, distributor of the original vampire movies, will lead the charge on the Twilight TV series. It is said in the article that Lionsgate TV are leading development on the series, before shopping the rights to it. At this stage, it is claimed that the studio is trying to find a writer to steer the direction of the series.

If THR’s anonymized sources are to be believed, the drama series will not be a continuation of the existing teen movies, which starred Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson as Edward and Bella, respectively. Instead, it will reportedly follow in the footsteps of the recently-announced Harry Potter TV series, and be a fresh adaptation of the original novels.

Stephanie Meyer, who wrote the Twilight books, is also said to be involved in this televised adaptation, while Wyck Godfrey and Erik Feig — the latter of whom previously served as Lionsgate Motion Picture Group co-president — are reportedly both attached as executive producers.

Given Lionsgate declined to comment when approached by THR, it might be while until we know for sure if Edward and Bella will be on our screens again.