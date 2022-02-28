How to watch Turning Red — can I stream the new Pixar movie?

How can I watch Turning Red? The latest Pixar movie stars newcomer Rosalie Chiang as Meilin ‘Mei’ Lee as she navigates school, crushes, friendship and her relationship with her overbearing mother, Ming Lee (Sandra Oh), in 2000’s Canada.

In this coming-of-age Disney movie, there’s just one small complication: when Mei feels a strong emotion, she transforms into a giant red panda. Puberty is hard — but balancing that with a huge, panda-shaped secret is harder. The fantasy movie is strongly inspired by first-time feature-length director Domee Shi’s life growing up as a teen in Canada, with Mei’s panda-shifting abilities being strongly linked to the Chinese tradition of ancestor worship.

This family movie is not only the first Pixar film to be directed by a woman, but it is also the first to have an all-woman leadership team, to be set in Canada and the first to have an Asian character as the leading protagonist. There’s been some confusion as to when Turning Red will be released due to the pandemic and how viewers across the UK and US can watch it, so here, we’ve broken it down for you.

WHERE CAN I WATCH turning red?

Although Turning Red will have a limited theatrical release in some areas — such as countries where Disney Plus is not available, or for one week at Hollywood’s El Capitan Theatre from March 11 to 17, 2022 — it is largely being released directly to the streaming service as a result of the pandemic.

This is the third Pixar animated movie to be released straight to Disney Plus after Soul and Luca, which were released on 11 October 2020 and 18 June 2021, respectively.

CAN I STREAM TURNING RED?

Turning Red will drop on Disney Plus worldwide on March 11 2022. The good news is that unlike other past releases on the platform like Mulan, Turning Red will come at no extra cost to subscribers.

In the UK, you can sign up for Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year. In the US, it’s $7.99 a month or $79.99 for the year. While you’re waiting for Turning Red, why not check out Disney’s smash hit musical movie, Encanto?