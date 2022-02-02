Brian Cox calls Brad Pitt in Troy “stunningly beautiful”

Brian Cox, one of the stars of the TV series Succession, has been known to be clear about what he thinks about Hollywood’s best and brightest. One person he’s full of praise for is Brad Pitt, whom he worked with on the action movie Troy.

In a career retrospective for Variety, Cox spoke positively about making the 2004 adventure movie. In particular, he really enjoyed sharing a set with Pitt. “Brad walked on, and my jaw was down because he was so stunningly beautiful,” Cox recalls. “I mean, I’m straight, but I just thought ‘, Wow, my God, this guy is stunning. What chance does one have on the screen with this beautiful, beautiful man’.”

Say what you will about Troy, Pitt definitely looked well as Achilles in the historical thriller movie. The shoulder-length hair, and ancient Greek warrior garb suited him. Given the very respectable box office just shy of $500 million, it seems many others agreed with Cox on Wolfgang Peterson’s historical epic, which also starred Eric Bana, Orlando Bloom, Diane Kruger, and Sean Bean.

Cox speaks highly of production in general, particularly getting to lead an army as Agamemnon, commander of the united Greek armies. “My favourite thing in the world was to stand in front of 7,000 Bulgarian extras and to say ‘Charge!’,” he says. “Pretty phenomenal.”

These days, Cox is more widely known as Logan Roy, the cantankerous patriarch of the Roy family in HBO’s Succession. The series follows the Roy children, played by Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook, and Alan Ruck, as they try to become the next in line for Logan’s eventual retirement as CEO of Waystar RoyCo, a multinational corporation.

On the other hand, Pitt could recently be found in the 2019 science fiction movie Ad Astra, and Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino’s latest. Here’s hoping for a Troy reunion someday.