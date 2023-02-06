Ashton Kutcher found Triangle of Sadness “terrifying”, here’s why

Ashton Kutcher is back in action, and as you may have guessed, he’s doing a rom-com again with his new movie Your Place or Mine. But it turns out one of the most relatable and unsettling scenes in a film he’s seen of late is in the 2022 movie Triangle of Sadness.

The dark comedy movie was recently recognised as part of the Oscars 2023 nominations, and although our Oscars predictions don’t have it down for winning big, the film was still a roaring success upon its release. We know one person who found the flick a little too terrifying though, and that’s Kutcher.

In a recent interview with Esquire, the actor talks about his past work as a model for Abercrombie and Fitch, and likens the experience to the opening scene in Triangle of Sadness.

“If you actually want to see an extraordinarily accurate depiction of what it’s like to be a male model, watch the first ten minutes of Triangle of Sadness. I remember living that scene. The depiction is so accurate it’s terrifying,” Kutcher said.

The scene in question sees a group of young male models preparing for an audition and discussing the different demands of different brands in the modelling world. Then, when Harris Dickinson’s character goes into the audition room, he is forced to parade around topless while the casting directors treat him like a piece of meat.

Sounds like an intense and very uncomfortable experience, and if that’s what it was like for Kutcher then there’s no wonder he turned to acting. It was probably a good choice, too, as he ended up being the star of many 2000s movies and bagged the lead role in the hit TV series Two and a Half Men.

