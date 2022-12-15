Is Optimus Prime in Transformers 6? Optimus Prime is the leader of the Autobots, and is the biggest, toughest, coolest Transformer around. Much of the Transformers story, through the comics, animated series, animated movie, and new live-action movies, has centred around Optimus Prime and his gravelly voice and his fight against the evil Decepticons.

So, whether or not he’s going to be in a Transformers movie is a big deal and not necessarily guaranteed. After all, in the Transformers animated movie (which is still the best Transformers movie of all), Optimus Prime was killed within the first half. But what about the new action movies? Is Optimus Prime in Transformers 6?

First, you need to clarify how you count the Transformers movies. Bumblebee is often considered Transformers 6, but sometimes it’s considered separate from the main Transformer movie series, in which case the upcoming Transformers 7: Rise of the Beasts is Transformers 6. Got it?

Well, even if you’re still confused, the answer to either interpretation is pretty straightforward. Yes, Optimus Prime is in Transformers 6 because he is in both Bumblebee and the upcoming Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.

That means that we’re in store for more Optimus Prime action, which is always good news. The trailer for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts shows Optimus Prime in action and the beginning of the beast wars so we’ve got plenty more of him in the years to come.

