Transformers 7 wraps filming with look at classic Optimus Prime

Autobots roll out and Decepticons, do whatever your version of that is! The newest instalment in the Transformers movies has wrapped filming. The news was announced by director Steven Caple Jr. who celebrated the end of filming by posting a picture of what appears to be Optimus Prime (in his G1 truck form) on Instagram.

Titled Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, the next instalment in the action movie franchise, will be set several years after the events of Bumblebee. It’s thought that the science fiction movie will be heavily influenced by the animated series Beast Wars – a spin-off that had the titular robots in disguise turning into animals instead of vehicles.

In the Heights star, Anthony Ramos is set to star as Noah, an electronics expert and former soldier who finds himself drawn into the eternal war between the Autobots and Decepticons. He’ll be joined by Dominique Fishback’s Elena, an archaeologist working at a Brooklyn museum – who may or may not accidentally release the new animal-themed Transformers; the righteous Maximals, the deadly Predacons and the uncontrollable Terrorcons.

Ron Perlman meanwhile will voice the leader of the Maximals, Optimus Primal in the film. Primal, who can turn into a mighty silverback gorilla, will be helping Optimus and the other Autobots battle Scourge, the leader of the Terrorcons.

Of course, the big question is will the Transformer’s unofficial mascot Bumblebee return for the seventh film in the series? Well, the good news is Bumblebee will be making an appearance we just don’t know how much of a focus he’ll get this time around.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is set to open theatrically on June 24, 2022.