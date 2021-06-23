New Transformers movie based on Beast Wars, coming next year

Autobots roll out! Or should that be Maximals rollout? Yes, the Transformers are back, but this time in animal form. Paramount has revealed that the title of the seventh film in the series about robots that transform into other things is officially called Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.

Directed by Steven Caple Jr. (Creed 2) and starring Anthony Ramos (In the Heights) and Dominique Fishback (Judas and the Black Messiah), Rise of the Beasts will “take audiences on a ‘90s globetrotting adventure and introduce the Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons to the existing battle on earth between Autobots and Decepticons.” According to Collider, Ramos will be playing “a flawed and vulnerable hero” who, with the help of Optimus Prime, works to fix past mistakes and redeem himself.

Fandom’s Eric Goldman shared some more plot details on Twitter as well. According to him, the film’s main Transformer star will be Optimus Prime, and the movie will dig into how he became the leader of the Autobots we all know and love. Optimus will be facing off against Scourge, a locust-like Terrorcon, who will apparently fuse “the symbols from his victims” onto his body.

The battle on Earth is no longer just between Autobots and Decepticons… Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons join Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, in theatres June 24, 2022. pic.twitter.com/VtS4CjSxLy — Transformers (@transformers) June 22, 2021

It seems like Rise of the Beasts will also continue the trend established in Bumblebee of distancing the newer films from Michael Bay’s original movies as well. The film will be set in New York in 1994, long before the events of the first movie trilogy, so we don’t have to worry about any awkward continuity between the two distinct takes on Transformers.

Rise of the Beasts isn’t the only new Transformers film in the works. Director Angel Manuel Soto (Charm City King) is working with screenwriter Marco Ramirez (Defenders) on his own take on the robots in disguise, but plot details on that project are scarce.

If, like Michael Bay, you’re a big fan of explosions, check out our list of the best action films.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts rolls into theatres in 2022.