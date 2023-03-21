Transformers 7 gets ominous comparison from producer

After a five year break, the Transformers movie franchise is back this year with a seventh installment. Subtitled Rise of the Beasts, Transformers 7 feature the Maximals – mechanoids in the form of animals – including a gorilla and cheetah. Anthony Ramos plays main character Noah, who is teamed with Mirage – a Porsche (when in car form), who can turn invisible as well as having other shape-shifting and camouflaging abilities. And never fear, Optimus Prime will also be back.

Speaking to Collider, Ramos is clearly excited for the action movie, which comes out on June 9, 2023. He said; “Lorenzo di Bonaventura, who’s one of our lead producers on the movie, came up to me and said, ‘How are you feeling about the movie, man?’ I was like, ‘I don’t know, I haven’t seen it.’ And he was like, […] ‘It’s rivaling right there with the first one.’ I was like, ‘Wow!’”

“That movie was the introduction of the franchise, so it almost feels like an introduction into a new franchise. It feels like the beginning of a new thing, which feels amazing. Steven Caple Jr, our director, is amazing. Dominique Fishback, Pete Davidson, and the cast is insane. I’m just grateful to be there.”

Michael Bay’s five Transformers movies were never popular with critics, with the first having a 58% positive rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The action movie franchise hit a low point with the two Mark Wahlberg movies – 2014’s Age of Extinction and 2017’s The Last Knight – which only have a 14-16% positive rating. So, it’s probably for the best that the producer didn’t compare the new movie to those.

2018’s Bumblebee (directed by Travis Knight) had an unbelievable 91% score on Rotten Tomatoes, so anything close to that would be amazing. Despite their critical drubbing, the Transformers movies were nearly all massive box office hits. Age of Extinction on its own grossed over a billion, and the franchise has made nearly $5 billion combined.

