Tom Cruise thanks Top Gun 2 fans while freefall skydiving

When it comes to Tom Cruise movies, the sky’s the limit — and the action movie actor took that quite literally as he stopped mid-freefall-skydive to thank fans for supporting Top Gun 2.

Top Gun: Maverick, which arrived in theatres in May this year, broke several box office records after grossing a global total of 1.488 billion USD. The critically-acclaimed sequel to the ‘80s movie, which reunited Cruise and Val Kilmer as Maverick and Iceman, was the highest grossing film not only of 2022, but of Cruise’s whole career.

So, in a video shared on social media, Cruise took a moment to thank Top Gun 2 fans while gliding thousands of feet in the air. “Hey everyone. Here we are over stunning South Africa, and we’re filming Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning parts one and two,” he said.

“I didn’t want the year to end without thanking you all for coming out to the theaters and thank you for supporting Top Gun: Maverick.” He then proceeded to dive out of the helicopter after Mission Impossible 7 director Christopher McQuarrie told him“we’ve got to get this shot.”

While stretching his arms out mid-dive, Cruise continued, “Where was I? Thank you for supporting Top Gun: Maverick and [as] always, thank you for allowing us to entertain you. It truly is the honor of a lifetime. I’m running out of altitude, so I’ve got to get back to work. We’ve got to get this shot. You have a very safe and happy holiday. We’ll see you at the movies.”

