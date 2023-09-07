Will there be a Top Boy season 6? We’ve been following East London’s powerful drug dealers for years, and this special Netflix thriller has pulled in viewers from all around the world. So, when it comes to more episodes, can we expect to continue the story?

Something to take note of before we jump in is the slightly confusing way Top Boy is listed on Netflix. After acquiring one of Channel 4’s best drama series, the streamer has seasons 1 and 2 titled ‘Top Boy: Summerhouse‘, while 3, 4, and 5 are under ‘Top Boy‘. Really, though, there have been five seasons in total.

But enough on the dull subject of titling, what’s next for one of the best TV series on the service, and what are the chances of Top Boy season 6 release date?

Will there be a Top Boy season 6?

There will not be a Top Boy season 6. No release date has been announced because, as things stand, the series’ story ends in season 5 (or season 3, as it’s listed on Netflix).

The final six episodes dropped on September 7, 2023. We left off at the end of season 2 with Sully’s acts rewriting his business relationship with Dushane. In season 3, the pair face new problems as their empire comes under threat. No spoilers here, but it does seem in the series finale that things have come to a natural end.

The ending of the series was confirmed previously. It wasn’t canceled before the plot could wrap up, which is a good thing. “With something as great as this, you should end on a high, and that’s what we’re doing,” Ashley Walters, who plays Dushane, told Tudum “We’re all battling on a daily basis to make sure that we give our audience and the fans of the show the most amazing ending that we can.”

We’re sure you’ll miss it, but we have lists of the best thriller series to fill the gap. There’s lots more on the service, with the best Netflix series, the best Netflix movies, and everything new on Netflix. There’s also the Arcane season 2 release date, and Stranger Things season 5 release date to look forward to.