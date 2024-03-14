Tom Selleck reveals the truth about Three Men and a Baby’s ghost

Three Men and a Baby is a must-watch, but behind the scenes of this charming family comedy is a slightly disturbing urban legend.

Specifically, over the years, fans of the movie, which stars Tom Selleck, Ted Danson, and Steve Guttenberg, have noticed what appears to be a little boy lurking in the background of one of the scenes. What started as an unusual, blink-and-you-miss-it moment soon turned into a tale worthy of its own ghost movie, as it was widely rumored that the figure you see in that particular scene is the ghost of a boy who died on the set of Three Men and a Baby.

It certainly makes one of the best ’80s movies feel a little less wholesome, but in an interview with Jimmy Fallon, Selleck, who also appeared in ’90s TV shows like Friends, revealed the truth behind Three Men and a Baby’s ‘ghost boy.’

“This is a big deal for video sales and all!” Selleck joked. “Maybe Disney made it up. The story was this kid died in the house where we shot the movie… but we shot on a soundstage. They built the set.”

Selleck then went on to confirm that the ‘ghost boy’ in question wasn’t actually a ghost at all. Instead, it was a cardboard cut-out of none other than his Three Men and a Baby co-star, Ted Danson.

During the interview, Selleck also confirmed that at one point, there were talks of him, Danson, and Guttenberg reuniting for a Father of the Bride-inspired sequel entitled Three Men and a Bride. “I thought it was a great idea,” he added. “But nobody’s called, and nobody’s written anything.”

With Disenchanted and Hocus Pocus 2, it’s clear Disney isn’t opposed to making sequels to some of its best Disney movies for direct release on Disney Plus. Will Three Men and a Bride be the latest Disney Plus movie to follow that trend? Let’s hope so. In the meantime, check out our listicles breaking down the best movies of all time, the best feel-good movies, and all the new movies coming your way this year.