Tom Cruise’s dream of a movie studio in space could happen in 2024

Tom Cruise is undoubtedly one of the most ambitious and committed actors of his generation. His desire to carry out his own stunts, particularly throughout the Mission: Impossible action movie franchise, is admirable, if not a little crazy.

Whether it be hanging on to the side of an airplane, piloting a jet in Top Gun 2, performing a halo jump, or just casually leaping between buildings, Tom Cruise will do it. Of course, these stunts don’t always go to plan, with Cruise famously breaking his ankle on the set of Mission: Impossible – Fallout. More recently, Cruise reportedly descended on unsuspecting hikers, during a parachute stunt for the newest instalment in the spy movie series.

Cruise has made no secret of his plans to take his death-defying work to lofty new heights, by embarking on the final frontier: space! That’s right, the actor has teamed up with director Doug Liman to shoot actual film footage in space. And, the company looking to make that happen, have even bigger plans. By 2024, it intends to launch an entire production studio in space.

Space Entertainment Enterprise (S.E.E) is working alongside various other companies (including Universal, and reported interest from Elon Musk and NASA) to co-produce the untitled space movie, in a bid to win the cinematic space race. However, the production inevitably faces stiff competition from a Russian production, titled The Challenger, which looks set to be completed first, due to Cruise’s busy schedule.

Determined not to be outdone, though, S.E.E is now looking at establishing a foothold in the great unknown, and well and truly planting the proverbial flag in space. S.E.E has unveiled plans to build a space station module, containing sports and entertainment facilities, as well as a content studio. The aim is to achieve all this by December 2024.

The COO of S.E.E, Richard Johnston said: “Science fiction entertainment has inspired millions of people around the world to dream about what the future might bring.” S.E.E intends to create its own content in the micro-gravity environment, and hope to leave a mark on the rich history of science fiction movies.

Whether these ambitious plans will be realised, and in the timeframe set out, remains to be seen. Honestly, though, we wouldn’t be surprised to see Tom Cruise fly out to space and build the whole space station himself.