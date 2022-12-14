Michael Bay unboxing Tom Cruise’s Christmas cake is a joy to behold

It’s the festive season, so you know what that means – it’s that time of the year when gifts are aplenty. And that fact includes A-listers too. Taking to Instagram, director Michael Bay revealed that every year Tom Cruise sends him a sweet treat – and in terms of the glitz and glamour you’d expect from Hollywood, the tradition is actually pretty wholesome and down to earth.

Posting a video online, the director of the Transformers movies showcased a little FedEx package that he received in the mail. All neatly packaged with a glittery golden bow on top, the filmmaker explained how FedEx had x-rayed or scanned the box beforehand making sure it was safe, and how the box held a seasonal carrot cake that Cruise sends him every year.

The reaction to the box is undeniably heart-warming, with Bay gushing over how much he loves this particular cake, and you can tell that Cruise and him have an enduring relationship. Talk about a sweet bromance, right?

However, while this tradition may bring a smile to your face, it looks like Bay may be out in the cold on the cake front, actually. In an updated video, the director revealed that the cake had been destroyed in the delivery process. “it was a cake, supposedly, but maybe it melted under X-ray,” Bay stated in his follow-up clip while examining chunks of crumbs and smeared frosting.

Still, while Bay was probably devastated about missing out on his favourite carrot cake, it is the thought that counts, right?

Both Bay and Cruise released action movies this year, with Bay helming Ambulance, and Cruise taking to the skies in Top Gun: Maverick. However, currently, there are no plans for a collaboration between the two anytime soon despite their cake tradition and similar commitment to genre movies.

Bay is set to produce a number of projects in 2023, such as Transformers 7, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. While Cruise has the spy movie Mission: Impossible 7 to worry about. If you are after more exciting picks, here is our list of the 2023 movies that we can’t wait to see.