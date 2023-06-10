Tom Cruise’s most underrated movie is leaving Netflix soon

Both on and off-screen, you don’t get anyone more daring than Tom Cruise. He did no less than 500 skydives while filming Mission Impossible 7, thanked Top Gun: Maverick fans before plunging out of a plane, and even drove a motorbike off a cliff while filming his new movie — Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning. But while Tom Cruise is best known for his electrifying stunt work, he’s also proven that he’s more than capable of carrying a drama movie.

We’ve seen this in Tom Cruise movies like Magnolia and A Few Good Men, but one of his most underrated roles was in ‘90s movie Jerry Maguire.

In Jerry Maguire, Cruise plays the titular character — a disillusioned sports agent who has a moral epiphany and sets out to bring honesty, integrity, and passion back to football.

The feel-good movie was nominated for five Academy Awards upon its release. It has also become embedded in pop culture thanks to catchphrases like “Show me the money!” and “You had me at ‘Hello.'” But what makes this film so fantastic is Cruise, whose believable, heartfelt portrayal helps to anchor and elevate this underdog story to another level.

If you want to see one of Cruise’s best movies for yourself, you don’t have long. Netflix has confirmed that Jerry Maguire will be leaving the streaming service come June 30, 2023. So you better take advantage of that subscription before it’s too late. Otherwise, you can buy or rent the sports movie digitally via Amazon Prime Video or Apple TV Plus.

