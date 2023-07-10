Tim Curry calls one of his best movies “exhausting”

Has Tim Curry ever delivered a bad performance? The answer’s no, obviously, but the man himself doesn’t have the kindest words on one of his best movies.

Chatting to Empire, Tim Curry revealed that Clue, one of the best comedy movies of all time, took its toll on him. “It was a bit scary, because he never draws breath,” the actor said of his character, Wadsworth. “It was exhausting. Actually, when we finished that sequence, I had to go to the company nurse. My blood pressure was through the roof.”

In the thriller movie, based on the famous board game, six people are invited to a mansion, where they’re gradually murdered by a mysterious killer. Wadsworth’s the butler, and he struggles to make sense of what’s going on.

The performance highlights why Curry’s one of the best actors ever – so much energy and charisma, but without being overbearing. He truly makes Jonathan Lynn’s script and ties the whole thing together.

Clue didn’t find its audience back in the mid-’80s, but time has been kind to the film. The whodunnit demonstrates the fun of great detective movies, and there are many lessons in how Lynn translates the game to the big screen. If even half of all the video game movies that come out had a fraction of Clue’s charm, the world would be a better place.

Anyway, we're thankful for Curry's work, in general and in Clue, which you can find on Paramount Plus using our link above.